Right to have good ties with both China, US: PM Lee

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the dialogue session at the Business China Awards 2017. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE
Published
Jul 15, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

Maintaining good relations with both China and the United States is the right position to take, even if some might hope that Singapore would lean towards one country or the other, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said yesterday.

Mr Lee, who met Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump at the Group of 20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, last week, noted that Singapore is good friends with both countries.

He was speaking at a dialogue at the FutureChina Global Forum last night, where he was asked questions covering topics from small-state diplomacy to global trade and business opportunities with China.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 15, 2017, with the headline 'Right to have good ties with both China, US: PM Lee'. Print Edition | Subscribe
