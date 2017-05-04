Red Bull heir on the run from Thai authorities not in Singapore: Police

SINGAPORE - The Thai Red Bull heir on the run after a warrant was issued for him over a fatal hit-and-run in 2012 is not in Singapore, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) told The Straits Times on Thursday (May 4).

Reports previously said Vorayuth Yoovidhya had fled to Singapore on his private jet before the warrant was issued on April 28.

The Nation on Tuesday (May 2) cited Thai Immigration Police who said Vorayuth departed Thailand on April 25 for Singapore.



Thai police officers inspect a Ferrari car allegedly owned by run Vorayuth Yoovidhya (not in picture) in Bangkok, on Sept 3, 2012. PHOTO: EPA



However, SPF on Thursday clarified that the 32-year-old billionaire is not in Singapore.

"The Singapore Police Force will provide the necessary assistance and support to the Thai authorities in accordance with our laws," said the police.

Vorayuth, known by his nickname "Boss", had allegedly killed a policeman with his Ferrari in Bangkok in 2012.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for him last week after he failed to turn up for a meeting with prosecutors.

Several charges against Vorayuth have expired during the time between the crash and the arrest warrant, during which the heir reportedly continued his lavish, jet-setting lifestyle.

If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in jail for reckless driving that resulted in death.