Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo had 'a great time in Singapore'

SINGAPORE - Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who was in Singapore for a day, said he had a great time here and described Singapore billionaire Peter Lim as "a great friend".

At about 2am on Saturday (July 22), he posted a photo of himself against a Mint Media van on Twitter and Facebook, captioned: "Spent (a) great time in Singapore. Look forward to meet with Peter Lim again soon."

He also shared a photo of himself and Mr Lim on Instagram, with Marina Bay Sands in the backdrop. He wrote: "More than a partner, a great friend!"

The football superstar had dropped by Singapore on Friday (July 21), heading first to Thomson Medical Centre in the morning.

Mr Lim was at the hospital with his daughter Kim, who had recently given birth to a baby boy.

On Friday night, the Portugal captain went to Great World City, where he signed some autographs for a handful of fans, before going into the building's East Tower, where Mr Lim has an office.

The Straits Times understands that Ronaldo, 32, went to Japanese restaurant Kuriya Dining for dinner, where the head chef attended to him.

Photos of the Real Madrid forward with restaurant staff were posted on Facebook by Ronaldo fan page Cristiano Ronaldo Junior.

One dish shown in the pictures was a sushi platter shaped to spell out "CR7", a moniker he is commonly known by. Seven is Ronaldo's jersey number.

He was in Singapore to sign an endorsement deal brokered by Mint Media, a Hong Kong-based company owned by Mr Lim.

In 2015, Mint Media acquired Ronaldo's image rights, apart from those related to Real Madrid, for six years.