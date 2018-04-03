PUB investigating discoloured water supply in Serangoon, Beng Wan and Bendemeer Roads

SINGAPORE - National water agency PUB is investigating reports of discoloured water spotted by residents in Serangoon Road, Beng Wan Road and Bendemeer Road on Tuesday (April 3).

A reader of The Straits Times, who declined to be named, alerted ST to the incident, saying clean water was being provided to residents at a playground near Beng Wan Road, which is near Bendemeer Primary School.

In response to queries from ST, PUB said it received "reports of discoloured water from residents at Serangoon Road, Beng Wan Road and Bendemeer Road this afternoon around noon".

PUB officers are on the scene to assist residents and to flush the water mains.

Water bags and two water wagons have also been deployed at Block 48, Bendemeer Road, and notices are being sent to the residents in the affected areas, PUB said.

"Affected households are advised not to use the water until it runs clear," said the spokesman.

The water agency is currently investigating the cause of the incident.

Affected residents who require assistance can call PUB on 1800-2255-782.