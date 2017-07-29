Porsche crashes into tree and power box in Serangoon Gardens, causing blackout along five streets

SINGAPORE - A Porsche crashed into a road sign, power box, and then a tree in quick succession at Serangoon Gardens, causing a power outage in houses along five streets on Friday (July 28) evening.

The accident happened at about 6pm along Carisbrooke Grove. The Straits Times understands that the male driver was arrested for drink driving.

A Singapore Powers spokesman said they arrived at the scene shortly after receiving a call reporting a power outage at about 6.19pm, after the dislodged power box caused 44 customers along five streets to lose their power supply.

The streets affected were Braemar Drive, Conway Grove, Brockhampton Drive, Chartwell Drive, and Carisbrooke Grove.

To provide temporary power, a mobile generator was set up at 6.30pm. A second was installed 10 minutes later.

The power box was only restored at 8.40pm after more than two hours.

Student Ian Sim, 22, said that he heard the collision after seeing the driver attempt to reverse the car without success.

More than four hours after the accident at 10.30pm, a tow truck was seen still in the process of dislodging the car from the tree it crashed into.

ST has contacted the police for comment.