Police investigating after viral video shows bus driver hurling vulgarities at LTA enforcement officer

SINGAPORE - A private bus driver was caught on video hurling vulgarities at a Land Transport Authority (LTA) enforcement officer after he was told to move his vehicle away from a lane marked with double yellow zig-zag lines.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a spokesman for the LTA said the officer in the video is an outsourced parking warden, and that the incident on Sunday (Jan 14) at Marina View Link has been reported to the police.

The police have confirmed that a report has been made. Investigations are ongoing.

The confrontation between the pair happened at around 4pm, according to a timestamp shown in a video posted by a Facebook user on Wednesday.

The video footage, which appears to be from a body-worn camera, was shared widely on the platform, before it was taken down on Thursday evening.

In the video, the bus is seen parked illegally along the double yellow zig-zag line near The Sail @ Marina Bay condominium.

The officer approaches the driver, who is seated in the bus, and informs him in Malay that he is not allowed to stop in the area.

Soon after, the driver gets out of his vehicle and begins shouting aggressively at the officer.

He is heard using several expletives in Malay and threatening to throw punches at the officer, whom he thought was giving him a fine.

The video ends with the officer moving aside to make a phone call to his supervisor.