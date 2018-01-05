No cyber attacks due to exposed hardware flaws so far: SingCert

Singapore's cyber security authority has not received any reports of attacks due to two critical IT hardware flaws, dubbed Meltdown and Spectre, that were revealed this week.

Still, the Singapore Computer Emergency Response Team (SingCert) yesterday urged all computer and smartphone users to apply available security software fixes immediately.

The vulnerabilities enable attackers to steal any data processed by computers, including confidential information such as passwords, SingCert said. This could allow computers or entire server networks to be compromised, it added.

SingCert is a unit of Singapore's Cyber Security Agency, which coordinates the nation's response to cyber threats and attacks.

