'My mother is my hero, she challenges me'

MS NUR SYAHIDAH ALIM, 32

Team Singapore compound archer

Para-archer Syahidah, who was born with cerebral palsy, says her hero is her mother.

"To many people, she's just a simple housewife, but to me, she's a strong and resilient woman who always asks me to challenge myself and prove to society that I can be on a par with it," says Ms Syahidah.

She was introduced to the sport at a disability expo when she was 18 years old.

After graduating with a Master of Science (Knowledge Management) in 2013, her mother encouraged her to try out for the national team, and she was selected in 2014.

She bagged two gold medals at her debut in the 2015 Asean Para Games in Singapore, and was also the first female archer to represent Singapore in the 2016 Paralympics in Rio, where she reached the quarter-finals.

DON'T LET DISABILITY GET IN THE WAY I would like to encourage persons with disabilities to try out a sport. Do not be afraid of what will happen. Just take the plunge and have fun. MS NUR SYAHIDAH ALIM

She successfully defended her gold at the 2017 Asean Para Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Unfortunately, her bid to become the first para-athlete to represent Singapore at this year's SEA Games held in Kuala Lumpur, alongside able-bodied athletes, was unsuccessful despite her meeting the qualifying criteria in her category across multiple competitions.

"The SEA Games Federation felt that me sitting on the stool posed an advantage and that the federation must be fair to able-bodied athletes and not set a precedent where para-athletes enjoy an advantage," she says.

She encourages persons with disabilities to try out a sport and for the public to contribute in terms of volunteering or being a sports assistant to para athletes.

Ms Syahidah is on a two-year sabbatical from her job in corporate strategy at Sport Singapore to train full time under the Sports Excellence Scholarship (conferred by Sport Singapore) for the 2018 Asian Para Games.