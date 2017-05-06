Motorcyclist dies in accident with bus near Sim Lim Tower

SINGAPORE - A motorcyclist in his 50s died in an accident with a bus near Sim Lim Tower on Saturday (May 6).

Videos and a photo sent in by a Straits Times reader showed a blue police tent next to a Singapore-Johore Express bus.

He said the bus had been turning into the terminal when the accident happened.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told ST that it was alerted to the accident along Ban San Street at about 2.45pm.

A man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

ST has contacted the police for more information.