More youngsters being seen by social workers first instead of being charged over minor crimes

SINGAPORE - About 40 per cent of young people arrested last year were assessed by social workers to see if they were more suited for social services like counselling instead of prosecution.

In the first half of this year, the proportion has risen to 50 per cent, according to figures from the Ministry of Social and Family Development (MSF).

Called the triage system, this programme benefits youngsters aged 19 and below who are arrested for minor offences such as shoplifting or fighting.

It allows youngsters to be referred quickly to other social services if needed, and was rolled out at all police divisions last year. It is expected to run until 2020.

In response to queries, MSF said there were 1,089 triage interviews last year. This was about 40 per cent of the 2,788 young people arrested.

In the first half of this year, there were 686 triage interviews, forming about half of the 1,279 youth arrests.

Each young person referred to the triage attends an interview with his caregiver, said MSF's spokesman.

In one case, a secondary school boy arrested for a negligent act in April was found to have been deeply affected by his mother's death from cancer, and the triage interview revealed that he might have committed the offence out of grief.

Instead of being charged, the boy was referred to his school counsellor and let off with a warning.

The triage interview is one of several programmes to guide and rehabilitate young people, and these programmes will soon be centralised under about 10 key organisations.

Other initiatives include the Guidance Programme, which diverts first-time offenders of minor crimes towards counselling and rehabilitation.

In April, an Appropriate Adult scheme was also rolled out in phases, for those aged below 16 to be supported by independent volunteers during police interviews.

While experts said the triage system is a step in the right direction, as punitive measures such as jail are not long-term solutions, they added that more should be going through triage interviews.

Mr Sunil Sudheesan, president of the Association of Criminal Lawyers of Singapore, said the triage is "symptomatic of a more enlightened" and less punitive approach taken by the police force now, with many young people who are arrested generally being hauled up for minor offences.

"There should be more openness to adopting such non-judicial measures to deal with youth offenders," he added.

"Jail seems straightforward, but it is not a long-term solution. We have to be cognizant of that."

Singapore Children's Society chief executive Alfred Tan also hopes more young people can go through the triage system.

He added that numbers may not be as high as they could be, due to resource constraints.

"This system allows us to speed up the process, allowing youth under investigation to be referred to the right agencies in the shortest possible time," he said. He added that the triage helps to address the root problem of more complex cases, such as brawling in public areas.

"These could be surface problems," he said. "The underlying issue could be substance abuse, gang involvement or something else."

Police arrested more than 7,000 young suspects between 2011 and 2015 for offences such as rioting, with 15 per cent being prosecuted in court.

Mother and son started to mend their relationship at triage interview



For much of his life, Sufi (not his real name) argued frequently with his mother. At one point, he stopped talking to her for more than a year.

It was his arrest for criminal intimidation in May last year that sparked the mending of their strained relationship – Sufi was referred to a triage interview with a social worker at Bedok police division.

He attended the session with his mother in July.

This was when the pair found that they could hold a serious conversation without getting angry at each other. Sufi said he hoped for more such sessions with his mother, who had raised him as a single parent, said a Ministry of Social and Family Development spokesman.

After the interview, instead of getting a jail term or fine, Sufi was placed on a guidance programme. Targeted at youth offenders who commit minor crimes, the triage system involves a caseworker teaching social skills such as emotions management and problem-solving to the young person and his family, strengthening relationships.

Besides working on their communication skills during the six-month programme, Sufi’s mother learnt to be more encouraging and supportive of him.