More sport and games for all as 2nd edition of GetActive! Singapore launched at Car-Free Sunday

SINGAPORE - The latest edition of Car-Free Sunday included a celebration of sport and active lifestyles as the second edition of GetActive! Singapore launched on Sunday (July 30) morning at the Padang.

About 5,000 showed up bright and early in front of the National Gallery, with many taking part in a 5.2km walk/run - the numerals a nod to Singapore's upcoming 52nd birthday.

Hundreds of the elderly took part in the tai chi exercise, while the more agile tried their hand at flipping tyres.

GetActive! Singapore is a 12-day sport and games bonanza leading up to National Day.

The event has grown in its second year, featuring 20 sports and 10 para-sports after registration began in May.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, who was there to flag off the run/walk and also tried her hand at several sports, said she was heartened by how the initiative is growing.

ComfortDelGro, in particular, was the largest corporation present, represented by some 1,000 people, of which 330 were cabbies.

Said Ms Fu: "I'm very happy to see that the scale of GetActive! SG has increased this year. The number of corporate partners is increasing, the number of sports and ground-up initiatives has also increased.

"It's our way of expanding our reach, attracting more people and also helping more people (adopt) an active lifestyle.

"This is going to be an annual season for us and with each season we hope to see more people join us, more sports, more corporates bringing their employees in to embrace an active lifestyle the week before National Day."

GetActive! Singapore will continue at the Padang, as well as eight other locations until Aug 9.