Merlion stamps its style with emojis

Singapore's national icon - the Merlion - is the star of a new set of stamps that went on sale yesterday. Singapore Post launched the greeting stamps which show the Merlion in 10 different emoji-style expressions. The stamps come in two denominations - "1st local" for up to 20g, and "2nd local" for above 20g and up to 40g - each featuring five designs. Pre-cancelled first day covers, which contain the complete set of stamps, are available at $4.30. The stamps are available at all post offices and the Singapore Philatelic Museum. They may also be purchased online at shop.singpost.com.