Maserati driver charged for hit-and-run with policeman: Other cops injured in line of duty

SINGAPORE - Maserati driver Lee Cheng Yan was charged in court on Saturday (Nov 18) after he allegedly reversed and accelerated his car into a police officer on Friday night.

The 26-year-old officer had stopped Lee's vehicle along Bedok Reservoir Road while conducting enforcement checks.

As he approached the car, Lee, 33, allegedly drove into the officer who was left clinging to the driver's door. He was dragged for about 100m before falling on the road. The officer was taken to Changi General Hospital with serious injuries.

Minister of Home Affairs K. Shanmugam had noted in September that abuse cases against Home Team officers were on the rise.

He said such attacks had increased more than 65 per cent between 2014 and 2016. There were 484 cases in 2016, which amounted to more than one case of physical or verbal abuse each day.

Here are other cases where police officers in Singapore were injured or killed in the line of duty.

Aug 29 2017: Two officers injured in standoff



The man was eventually subdued by several police officers. PHOTO: STOMP



A 50-year-old man turned violent after he was approached by two officers in Bendemeer. He then splashed paint thinner at them.

The man had been accused of damaging potted plants at Block 33, Bendemeer Road.

The officers sustained facial injuries and the man was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt against public servants.

June 2 2017: Officers hurt in struggle with evasive driver



Two police officers were taken to NUH after an accident with a car whose driver had sped off after being stopped at a road block along Mackenzie Road on Friday (June 2). PHOTOS: FACEBOOK/PATRICK LIM, LIANHE WANBAO READER



Two police officers had to be taken taken to National University Hospital after sustaining injuries following a high-speed pursuit.

Instead of stopping at a police road block along Mackenzie Road, a 43-year-old man drove off and beat several traffic red lights.

The driver also drove against the flow of traffic.

When he was finally apprehended, he put up a violent struggle and injured the two police officers.

June 1 2017: Traffic police outrider killed in vehicle crash



The traffic police motorcycle that was involved in an accident on June 1, 2017. PHOTO: ST READER



Staff Sergeant Nadzrie Matin, 29, died while performing traffic patrol duties along Serangoon Road, after an accident with a van.

The 52-year-old van driver was arrested for a negligent act causing death.

The traffic police outrider's death was mourned by his fellow officers and he was hailed as a "true son of Singapore" by Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam.

April 29 2017: Police officer assaulted outside Zouk nightclub

A Hong Kong-based headhunter assaulted a police officer outside Zouk nightclub after a drinking session.

Briton Alex Arrash Ariana, 34, who frequently travels to Singapore for work, had grabbed Staff Sergeant Ivan Chen's neck and punched him on the face.

The officer suffered swelling and bruising over the left eye and abrasions over the left elbow, and was given four days' medical leave.

Ariana was jailed for three months in September.

Nov 30 2016: Man drives vehicle away with officer holding on

Staff Sergeant Mohamed Azrul Mohd Hanapiah was injured after a 36-year-old man ignored repeated instructions to stop his car. He instead drove off with the officer holding onto the door of the vehicle.

The officer had asked Zhuo Weili, who was helping a loan shark collect an ATM card from a debtor, to step out of the car.

But Zhuo continued driving, causing Staff Sgt Azrul to lose his balance and fall to the ground. He suffered superficial injuries.

Zhuo was given 10 months' jail and a fine of $90,000 after he admitted to one charge each of committing a rash act to endanger the personal safety of others, and causing hurt by doing a rash act.

He also admitted to two counts of assisting an unlicensed moneylender.

March 10 2016: Cook slashed officer on his arm

Station Inspector Jimmy Tan Thiam Soon was slashed while trying to arrest a cook who had posted compromising images of his girlfriend on her own Facebook page.

He was approaching the 25-year-old cook when the man cut him on the right bicep with a bread knife.

Station Insp Tan and two other officers managed to disarm the man and arrest him.

He was jailed for six years and two months with six strokes of the cane for charges including drug consumption.