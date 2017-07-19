More programmes to connect job seekers to jobs

SINGAPORE - More programmes to connect job seekers and jobs were launched on Wednesday (July 19) by Workforce Singapore (WSG), which added five new free programmes at its career centres.

For job seekers, there will be a Career Catalyst programme providing one-on-one career guidance to help them plan their career goals. Those finding it hard to cope emotionally with a job loss can attend one-on-one Career Recharger counselling sessions. Since being launched as pilot runs in April, the two programmes have been attended by 150 people and seven people respectively.

Job seekers are also linked up with each other for peer support through the Career 360 programme, which was launched in a June as a pilot run. They can provide industry contacts to jobseekers keen to move into their industry.

There are also workshops on delivering a good elevator pitch, which last 4 1/2 days and include a career fair to put skills learnt into practice.

For employers, there are workshops on writing effective job descriptions based on clear skills-based requirements to attract the right talent.

WSG is redesigning its three career centres to be more user-friendly, and has renamed them Careers Connect.

At the Lifelong Learning Institute Careers Connect, more resources are available to the public with 20 desktop computers for people to access online career resources.

A lobby area with computer terminals and information on jobs in demand will now be open from 7am to 10pm, instead of 9am to 5pm, to cater to people who need to use the resources outside of office hours.

The Tampines and Woodlands Careers Connect centres have also been updated.