Man in his 30s found dead in Geylang River

SINGAPORE - A man in his 30s was found dead in Geylang River near Block 74, Dakota Crescent on Monday (Aug 14) morning.

Police said they were alerted at 7.41am that a man was found floating face down in the water.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) dispatched a fire engine, a Red Rhino and an ambulance, and its officers later retrieved the body from the river.

The victim was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Residents The Straits Times spoke to said that the area is usually quiet. Madam Veronica Er, 70, a resident, said that she has, at times, seen people fish along the river.

A domestic helper who worked in a Housing Board unit overlooking the scene said she saw policemen retrieve the body from the water using a boat.

Police are investigating the unnatural death.