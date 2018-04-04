Less waste, cheaper food as Little India trials online shopping scheme

SINGAPORE - A scheme that aims to help shops reduce wastage and offer cheaper food to lower-income families will be trialled in Little India.

Goods like fruit and vegetables that are close to their expiry date can be put up for sale on the website Lasmin.

Buyers must go directly to the sellers to collect their food, which will be sold at cheaper prices than usual.

"We hope that this platform can help reduce food wastage, allow sellers to recoup some of their losses and to help people from the lower social-economic strata to buy food at a lower cost," said Lasmin's 45-year-old founder Dr Puneet Sesth.

Lasmin will be launched on iOS, android and the web on April 13, the first day of this year's Indian Cultural Fiesta, details of which were also revealed on Wednesday (April 4).

Fifteen ethnic associations - including the Malayalee Association and Assam Association - will help to put together this year's show.

For the first time, a fashion segment dedicated to Indian ethnic wear will be included, with both Indian and non-Indian models wearing costumes representing cultural diversity.

"The cultural fiesta is done every year in the hopes of bringing other races to Little India to experience our Indian culture," said Mrs Joyce Kingsly, vice president of Little India Shopkeepers and Heritage Association (LISHA).

Other activities such as yoga and dancing will also be conducted during the month-long event.

Lasmin does not charge a commission or fee, though its appeal to some businesses may be limited.

"There is little to no wastage in my shop as we always plan and buy ingredients that we need," said Mr S Syed Muhammad,55, owner of Tiffin Bhavan Restaurant.

Mr Rama Murthy, 49, owner of Chennai Trading and Supermarket, said: "We have very little food wastage. However, if we do have, we sell it to restaurants below cost price."