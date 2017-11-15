Learn how to tap news to improve kids' English

Parents who want to encourage their children to improve their English and their understanding of the world around them can learn how to tap the news as a resource at home, at the fifth instalment of the askST@NLB series.

Ms Debra Ann Francisco, a teaching specialist with The Straits Times Schools team, will be sharing tips and strategies from her experience.

A teacher for 14 years before joining ST, she has had a hand in producing educational resources for the paper over the past five years, including the recent upper primary and secondary editions of Mastering English With The Straits Times. She said: "I will be looking at ways that parents can turn different sections of the news into authentic English practices that can be used at home."

She and her husband also use the news to discuss topics with their three children - two in secondary school and one in primary school - at home. "Apart from teaching English, the news is a springboard to open discussions about issues that impact kids too - from culture and identity to terrorism," Ms Francisco added.

She is also one of the authors behind the award-winning book, 48 Values From The News: The Straits Times Guide To Building Character.

As with previous talks in the series, which featured the likes of ST executive editor Sumiko Tan and senior correspondent Goh Eng Yeow, the 11/2-hour session will include a question-and-answer segment where Ms Francisco will take questions from attendees.

The talk, a collaboration between ST and the National Library Board, will be held at the Central Public Library at 7pm on Friday.

Entry is free but registration is required. For more details and to register, go to str.sg/askDebra