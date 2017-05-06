Home Team Gala Show pays tribute to officers and NSmen

SINGAPORE - For the first time, Home Team officers, volunteers and students marched together at a gala show on Saturday (May 6) evening, paying tribute to the agencies' personnel and national servicemen (NSmen), while marking 50 years of NS.

The 1.5-hour Home Team Gala Show was attended by President Tony Tan Keng Yam and his wife Mary, who were among the 5,000-strong audience at the Singapore Indoor Stadium

The event is part of the Home Team Show and Festival, which opened on Wednesday (May 3) at the Singapore Sports Hub precinct.

The biannual Home Team Festival is free to the public, with exhibitions showcasing the work and technologies used by agencies such as the police force, Singapore Civil Defence Force and Central Narcotics Bureau. It will end on Sunday.

But it is the first time the agencies have come together to put on a parade and show at the stadium, with songs, dances, pyrotechnics and light projections.



12-year-old Melissa Hecker singing "Tomorrow" with 60 children performers. PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Helmed by creative director Dick Lee, it features works by film-maker Boo Junfeng and performances by Taufik Batisah, Tabitha Nauser and Benjamin Kheng, among others.

The show, which ran every evening from Wednesday, culminated in the gala on Saturday.

Before Saturday's show started, President Tony Tan, the Guest-of-Honour, mingled with Home Team NSmen and show performers, and took a tour of the festival grounds.

Accompanying him were Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam and former Minister for Home Affairs Wong Kan Seng.

Also present at the gala show were Second Minister for Home Affairs Desmond Lee, Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs Amrin Amin, Mr Masagos Zulkifli, who previously served as Second Minister for Home Affairs, and former Senior Minister of State for Law and Home Affairs Associate Professor Ho Peng Kee.