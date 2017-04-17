Home Briefs: 17 arrested in police sweep

17 arrested in police sweep

Nine entertainment outlets were raided on Saturday and 17 people arrested, police said yesterday.

Three men and 14 women were arrested in an eight-hour operation involving the police, Traffic Police, Central Narcotics Bureau and the Singapore Civil Defence Force.

One of the outlets was found to have breached licensing conditions, while four had breached fire safety regulations.

During the operation, the police arrested 14 women for employment-related offences.

Of the 14 women, four were arrested for appearing nude in a public place. Two men suspected to be members of an unlawful society were arrested, the police added.

The Traffic Police also conducted an enforcement operation against drink driving around Clemenceau Avenue.

A man was arrested for drink driving, and 28 motorists were checked.

Investigations against the suspects are ongoing.

Counter-terrorism exercise in Teban

A counter-terrorism scenario exercise was held at the Teban Market yesterday to remind residents that emergencies can happen anywhere and any time.

It was organised by the Ayer Rajah Community Emergency and Engagement Committee to educate residents on essential emergency preparedness skills such as being more aware of their surroundings and basic first aid.

About 30 residents and stall owners were involved in the exercise.