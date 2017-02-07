Amazingly fit reality TV host

Q What is your secret to looking fabulous?

A Dedication and discipline. Nothing is for free, so go earn it. I have always maintained a healthy lifestyle.

Q When did you start working out regularly?

A I started during my undergrad years at the University of California, Berkeley, in the United States.

I've always enjoyed team sports like basketball, beach volleyball, football and tennis.

But it's much more challenging to get friends together to play on a consistent basis. So now, I mainly run, swim and go to the gym.

Q How important is it for you to keep up with your fitness routine?

A If I am not working, it's extremely important. However, if I am travelling for work, I do not prioritise it as much.

Bio Box

ALLAN WU Age: 44 Height: 1.82m Weight: 80kg You don't need to be super-fit to be the host of The Amazing Race Asia. But this American Chinese is. Wu, who also hosts The Amazing Race China Celebrity Edition, has always been big on fitness. He was in the rowing team at the University of California, Berkeley, and also played American football, rugby, basketball and volleyball then. Now, he mainly runs, swims and works out in the gym. He has a daughter Sage, 12, and son Jonas, 11, with his ex-wife, former actress Wong Li-Lin, 43. He says he is on the lookout for a special someone. His parents are retired and he has a younger brother who is a captain at the Los Angeles Fire Department in the United States. Based in China from 2011 to 2013, Wu returned to Singapore in 2014 and is now based here. He is currently training for the Men's Health Urbanathlon 2017, an urban obstacle race.

Q Do you need to be fit to be the host of The Amazing Race Asia?

A This should be another amazing year as we prepare for the sixth season of The Amazing Race Asia and the fourth season of The Amazing Race China Celebrity Edition.

I don't think you need to be fit to be the host of these shows. But it doesn't hurt to be so, as I am required to demonstrate the various tasks competitors have to do.

Q How are you training for the Men's Health Urbanathlon 2017?

A I plan to run two to three times per week. On the days when I don't run, I will go to the gym to work on my upper body strength, especially my back and arms, and my grip.

Q What is the most challenging obstacle at this event?

A It's all about finding the discipline to set a target to train for the challenges in the obstacle race.

I don't believe that we should set fitness goals solely for one event or race. Such goals should be lifelong.

Q What is the most extreme thing you have done in the name of fitness or diet?

A Once, after gaining 5kg from doing a food show in Okinawa, Japan, I shed 7kg by not eating for three days while working out excessively.

It was not healthy and I do not see myself doing it again. That was 18 years ago.

Q Has there ever been a time when you were not fit and fab?

A Not that I can recall. I have always enjoyed being active and healthy. The body was designed to move, so why not keep it moving, right?

Q What is your diet like?

A I like to eat everything. But I do watch what I eat when I have indulged too much.

Q What are your indulgences?

A I love pizza, pasta and burgers. I eat them a few times a week.

I also like to eat Famous Amos cookies together with Ben and Jerry's ice cream. But I enjoy this decadent combo only a few times a month.

Q What do you do to relax?

A I enjoy spending time with my children, watching movies and catching up with friends.

Q What are the three most important things in your life?

A Family, health and respect for all. I feel that most people don't respect others enough and I, also, have to work at it because I know everyone wants to be respected.

Q What's your favourite part and the least favourite part of your body?

A My favourite part would be either my back or my abs. My least favourite would be my calves.

Q What are your must-dos before and after a training session?

A I like to eat a big bowl of cereal before a hard workout or carbo- load before a race. Afterwards, it's all about rehydration.

Q Has your active lifestyle influenced your family and friends?

A I'd like to think it has, but it is not as much as I would like.

I used to run with my children but now, they seem less interested in running, so we do other activities, such as playing basketball.

I don't think many parents realise how important their own health and their children's health are, until it is too late, which is a pity.

Q How extensive is your collection of sports-related paraphernalia?

A It's nothing to rave about. I used to be a gearhead who needed all the latest and greatest paraphernalia. However, I have realised with time and experience that it is more about learning what items work best for you.

For my workouts, I just need a comfortable pair of running shoes, and cool and comfortable workout gear, as well as my smartwatch and wireless ear buds to pump the tunes and keep me going.

Q Would you go for plastic surgery?

A I haven't really thought about it but I wouldn't rule it out. Maybe you can ask me that in another five to 10 years' time.

Q Do you think you're sexy?

A I think I can hold my own for the time being.