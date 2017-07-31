Great Singapore Sale

GoSpree: Great deal of offers

Unperturbed by the rain, shoppers flock to Orchard Road in search of good deals during the ongoing Great Singapore Sale.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Bargain hunters buying accessories and gold ornaments at an auction by Taka Jewellery during its annual warehouse sale at Toa Payoh HDB Hub last month.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
A woman trying on a pair of earrings at Takashimaya Shopping Centre in Ngee Ann City last month. The nine-week Great Singapore Sale is on till Aug 13, with offers galore both in the city area and the heartland.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
A shopper resting her tired feet at the men's shoe section at Robinsons The Heeren in Orchard Road.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
A shop assistant arranging fashion accessories at a stall in Bugis Street, a popular shopping strip for teenagers and young adults looking for bargains.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Sound advice carried on a shopping bag, daring shoppers to wear something different.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
A store assistant helping a customer take her measurements during a fitting at the Victoria's Secret store at Mandarin Gallery in Orchard Road. The store, which opened last November, is the brand's first South-east Asian flagship store.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Shoppers selecting watches at the Watch Engine store at 313@Somerset in Orchard Road.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
A fashion store in Toa Payoh Central offering discounts earlier this month.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
Published
50 min ago

App features 200 brands, discount coupons and will still be in use after GSS ends on Aug 13

mellinjm@sph.com.sg

More than 26,000 people have downloaded an app that offers discounts and deals at various retail shops, food and beverage outlets, hotels and attractions.

Some 200 brands have also come on board the GoSpree app, an initiative by the Singapore Retailers Association (SRA) to reach out to younger tech-savvy shoppers and boost sales during the ongoing Great Singapore Sale (GSS).

And to get more people on the app, the SRA is offering those who update their GoSpree profiles before Aug 31 a chance to win $10,000 worth of eCoupons from department store Robinsons.

SRA president R. Dhinakaran said the app's success is dependent on retailers embracing it, and urged them to do their part "to put the buzz back into the retail industry".

"We are riding on the prevalence of smartphones and the intuitiveness of a tech-savvy generation and millennials to introduce digital solutions within GSS 2017," he said.

"GoSpree is just the starting platform in SRA's retail transformation journey."

  • 26k

    Number of people who have downloaded the GoSpree app

    $500k

    The worth of eCoupons available on the app

The app shows a list of participating brands and the discount coupons each brand is offering. Each coupon can be used only once, per GoSpree account.

Some $500,000 worth of eCoupons are available on the app.

The GoSpree app, launched in conjunction with the GSS on June 9, can be downloaded free from the Apple Store and Google Play Store. It will continue to be in use beyond the nine-week GSS, which runs until Aug 13.

TAPPING TECHNOLOGY

We are riding on the prevalence of smartphones and the intuitiveness of a tech-savvy generation and millennials to introduce digital solutions within GSS 2017.

MR R. DHINAKARAN, president of the Singapore Retailers Association. He said the GoSpree app's success is dependent on retailers embracing it and urged them to do their part "to put the buzz back into the retail industry".

The eCoupons can be downloaded onto smartphones for redemption at stores, while QR codes displayed at shopfronts can also be scanned with the app for rewards.

Some retailers will be using the geolocation-enabled app to alert nearby shoppers to flash deals.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 31, 2017, with the headline 'GoSpree: Great deal of offers'.
Topics: 

