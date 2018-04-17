Fake ICA website phishing for passport, visa reference numbers, says authority

SINGAPORE - The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Tuesday (April 17) warned the public about a fake ICA website that is phishing for visa reference numbers and passport numbers.

The website, at www. mom-sg-gov.ml/save.ica.gov.sg/save-public/index.html, looks similar to ICA's official website.

However, ICA's official website at www.ica.gov.sg is on the secure "https" extension, and has differences in logo size, font size and colours.

The fake site invites visitors to fill in visa reference numbers or FIN numbers, as well as the applicant's travel document numbers.

ICA said a police report has been made, and it advised the public to exercise caution so that they do not unwittingly fall prey to such fake websites.

"We would like to assure everyone that access to the official ICA website remains unaffected and no data has been compromised," ICA said.

It added that it takes a serious view of such fake websites as they undermine public trust in its system and processes.

"We will work to bring down the website and continue to monitor them," ICA said.