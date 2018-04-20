FairPrice restricts sales of Udders ice cream with alcohol exceeding 0.5% after 10.30pm

SINGAPORE - Supermarket chain NTUC FairPrice has restricted the sale of Udders ice cream with alcohol content that exceeds 0.5 per cent to comply with the Liquor Control Act.

Ice cream that has more than 0.5 per cent alcohol in it cannot be sold between 10.30pm and 7am at its outlets. This includes four of Udders' flavours: Rum Rum Raisin (3.9 per cent alcohol), Tira-miss-u (3.8 per cent alcohol), Wineberries (3.5 per cent alcohol) and Orange Liqueur Dark Choc (2.7 per cent alcohol).

A spokesman for FairPrice told The Straits Times on Friday (April 20) that it has implemented the move after "extensive consultation with our supplier" of Udders Rum Rum Raisin ice cream, clarification with the authorities and "taking into consideration feedback from customers".

"We have restricted sales of Udders ice cream that contains alcohol content, exceeding 0.5 per cent, from 10.30pm to 7am," said the spokesman.

She added that the move was "to comply with the Liquor Control Act, which defines products with more that 0.5 per cent volume of alcohol as liquor".

FairPrice is currently rolling out signs to the affected stores to inform its customers of the policy.

Udders founder and director Wong Peck Lin told ST on Friday that the restriction does not affect its stores, which operate under a different licence.

She said Udders has been selling alcoholic ice cream in FairPrice stores since last year.

The ice cream flavour came into the spotlight after Facebook user Clinton Carnegie uploaded a photo of the sign at an NTUC FairPrice Xpress outlet on Wednesday.

The sign reads: "Udders ice cream. No sale of Rum Raisin from 10.30pm to 7am".

Mr Carnegie told ST that he had spotted the sign at the outlet in Bedok South Avenue 1.

"I just wanted to buy ice cream and came across the label on the freezer," he said, adding that his favourite ice-cream was rum and raisin.

FairPrice currently sells Udders Rum Rum Raisin ice cream at its Cheers outlets, FairPrice Xpress and FairPrice Finest stores.

Other than these stores, Udders' alcoholic ice cream is sold at warehouse-cum-market Foodie Market Place, but it is not affected by the restriction as it closes at 8pm on weekdays and 6pm on weekends.

According to Udders' website, its Rum Rum Raisin flavour is from its premium range and has "twice as much liqueur as the other liqueur flavours".

Other alcoholic flavours it sells include Bailey's & Bourbon and Oktobeer.

ST has contacted Udders and other supermarkets for more information.