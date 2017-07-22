Excavator arm crashes into bridge in Balestier Rd

Part of Balestier Road was closed last night after the arm of an excavator being ferried by a trailer crashed into an overhead pedestrian bridge.

Photos circulating on social media showed the excavator's arm lodged in the bridge. The impact appeared to have caused part of the bridge to be misaligned and the railings to be dislodged. Debris was also strewn all over the road.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on its Twitter page that Balestier Road after Tessonsohn Road was closed.

When The Straits Times arrived at the scene at about 10.40pm, traffic towards Moulmein Road was seen being diverted to Serangoon Road. LTA staff were also spotted at the site to assess the damage.

The LTA said initial investigations showed the bridge was likely to have been damaged by an excavator which was not fully retracted.

According to eyewitnesses, the collision occurred around 9.30pm.

IT engineer Muhd Saadhiq Kuthubdeen, 24, saw the accident unfold while on his way to the Singapore Indian Association.

Ms Gwyneth Teo, 27, was on foot along Tessensohn Road when she saw the road was blocked off to traffic at around 10.20pm. "There were strips of tape blocking Balestier Road off... and police were telling people not to go near," said Ms Teo.

The Straits Times understands that there were no casualties.