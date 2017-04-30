Nationwide litter-picking campaign extended to one month, up from a day

SINGAPORE - Some 250 people fanned out to pick litter along Petir Road in Bukit Panjang on Sunday afternoon (April 30), in a show of their commitment towards keeping the country clean.

They collected about 120kg of litter, comprising mostly cigarette butts, drink cans, bottles and tissue paper, in just one hour.

The effort launched Keep Clean, Singapore! - a campaign organised by the Public Hygiene Council. It is an extension of Operation We Clean Up! - a one-day nationwide litter-picking event started in 2014.

This year, litter-picking events will be organised over the entire course of this month instead.

More than 260 organisations, including schools, banks and government agencies, will be organising litter-picking exercises across the Republic at more than 230 locations.

Mr Edward D'Silva, chairman of the Public Hygiene Council, said Keep Clean, Singapore! is a platform where any individual or group can take active steps to contribute and help uphold Singapore's image as a clean city. "Through providing opportunities for people to volunteer their time, and bringing together different segments of the community for a meaningful cause, we believe that we would also help build a more caring and inclusive Singapore as we work hand-in-hand for a common good," he said.

Luis Urrutia, 15, a Chong Boon Secondary School student, said he volunteered to participate in the litter-picking exercise as he feels that cleaners are often taken for granted. "To me, this is a small way to show my appreciation for the work they do," he said.

Madam Tan Ai Hway, 65, who runs a bakery, said she already tries to do her part by picking up litter left around in her neighbourhood, especially if they are dangerous objects like broken glass.

Madam Tan, who is also a Bukit Panjang Residents' Committee member, said: "It's our home, so we need to do our part to keep it clean".