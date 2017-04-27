Heavy rain causes flash floods in several areas including Tai Seng and Tampines

SINGAPORE - Heavy rain caused flash floods in eastern parts of Singapore on Thursday (April 27), with vehicles splashing through water-clogged roads and some cars left stranded, unable to pass through.

The National Environment Agency issued a tweet at 4.32pm warning of heavy rain, with moderate to heavy thundery showers expected over southern and eastern areas in Singapore.

National water agency PUB warned of flash floods and rising water levels in a series of tweets after 4.30pm, in areas including Paya Lebar, Tampines, Macpherson, Tai Seng and Bartley.

Over at Tampines, an entire street was flooded, with construction workers shown wading through the shin-deep water in a video published by citizen journalism site Stomp.

Photos circulating online show vehicles with water nearly submerging their entire wheels.

Flash floods at Tai Seng Drive. Traffic passable. Issued 17:14 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) April 27, 2017

Flash floods at Jalan Teliti/Tampines Road . Traffic passable. Issued 16:45 hours. #sgflood — PUB (@PUBsingapore) April 27, 2017

ST's senior Transport Correspondent Christopher Tan had previously responded to a reader's question on how to figure out whether to drive through a flash flood or not.

He said it depends on the vehicle being driven, and pointed out that drivers should check whether or not road curbs are still visible.

However, he said it is generally safest not to drive through a flood.