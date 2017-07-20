Clean-up operations at East Coast Park begins after beach was tarred by oil slick

SINGAPORE - Clean-up operations have started at East Coast Park, where a 400m section of the beach was covered with an oil slick on Wednesday (July 19).

When The Straits Times visited the affected area at around 8am on Thursday (July 20), workers were seen shovelling the sand covered by oil into wheelbarrows and transferring them into bags.

A spokesman from the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Wednesday that "members of the public are advised to exercise caution when visiting this section of the beach and to avoid the affected stretches where cleaning operations are on-going".

It added that it was closely monitoring the quality of the seawater.

The Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) said it was alerted at 5.42pm on Wednesday to the incident. It said in a statement: "MPA has deployed patrol boats with oil dispersants along the area. There has been no sighting of oil found at sea. We are investigating the situation."

The Straits Times has contacted NEA and MPA for updates on the situation.

In January, an oil spill affected beaches here when two vessels collided near Pasir Gudang Port in Johor. Beaches at Changi, Punggol and Pasir Ris, as well as Pulau Ubin and Coney Island were all affected. More than 200 personnel were involved in the cleanup.