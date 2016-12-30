Electricity charges for first quarter to go up

Households will pay a higher electricity charge of 5.6 per cent for the first quarter of next year.

The electricity tariff for January to March will be 20.20 cents per kwh, up from 19.13 cents now, SP Services announced today.

With the increase, the average monthly electricity bill for families living in a four-room Housing Board flat is expected to rise by $4.30, from $76.88 to $81.18.

On average, those living in single-room flats will pay $1.54 more a month, while families living in private apartments will pay $6.31 more.

The electricity charge of 20.20 cents per kwh for households is the highest in more than a year. This year, prices ranged from 17.68 cents to 19.50 cents per kwh.

"The tariff increase is due to the higher cost of natural gas for electricity generation, which increased by 10.6 per cent, compared with the previous quarter," said SP Services.

SP Services said that on average, electricity tariffs will rise by 5.7 per cent across the board.

Tariffs are reviewed on a quarterly basis by SP Services, based on guidelines set by the Energy Market Authority.