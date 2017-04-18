Students showcase projects on defence science

SINGAPORE - Over 70 projects were showcased today at the Young Defence Scientists Programme (YDSP) Congress, ranging from harnessing data analytics to track suspicious behavior and potential terrorist threats to fusing artificial intelligence with robotics.

The annual programme, started in 1992, is a joint initiative by the Defence Science and Technology Agency and DSO National Laboratories. Last year's edition saw some 450 students from 18 schools learn about defence science and technology through research attachments, customised camps and experiential learning modules.

Senior Minister of State for Defence Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman, the guest of honour at today's congress, said: "It is vital to nurture young, talented scientists and engineers like those we have with us today... This is exactly the intent of this YDSP initiative, to provide young people like yourselves with the insights into the exciting work of our Defence engineers and scientists."

At the event, he presented 30 scholarships and 90 awards to students with outstanding academic and co-curricular achievements in science and technology.

