E-scooter rider, 16, taken to hospital after accident with car in Woodlands

SINGAPORE - A 16-year-old electric-scooter rider was taken to hospital on Thursday (Nov 30) after an accident with a car in Woodlands.

The accident occurred at around 2.40pm at the junction of Woodlands Drive 50 and Woodlands Avenue 4, the police told The Straits Times.

The teenager was taken conscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

A photo of the incident shared online in chat groups shows an ambulance at the scene and paramedics attending to the teenager.

This was the second incident involving an e-scooter on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, 52-year-old e-scooter rider Atan Amat was in an accident with a double-decker bus in Bedok.

He later died in hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.