Dramatic birth for first Singapore baby of 2017

SINGAPORE - Singapore's first baby of 2017 made a dramatic entrance, arriving at 12.26am following an emergency caesarean operation.

Baby boy Hazim Syukri was born at KK Women's and Children's Hospital weighing 2.4kg; both baby and mother are healthy.

Ms Syazwani Mohamed, 29, said that she began having mild contractions on Friday (Dec 30) night, two weeks ahead of schedule, and admitted herself to hospital. As she had low levels of amniotic fluids, which could pose a risk to the baby, she decided to induce labour at 11am the next morning.

After more than 12 hours of contractions with only 6cm dilated and the baby in distress, doctors made the decision to perform an emergency c-section.



The first baby of 2017, Hazim Syukri, weighing 2.4kg, was born at 38 weeks at KK Women's and Children's Hospital. He is pictured with his parents Syazwani Mohamed (right) and Nor Hazwan, both 29. ST PHOTO: MARK CHEONG



"His heartbeat was on and off, but for a tiny baby he's quite strong," said Ms Syazwani, who works in make-up and prosthetics at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS).

Father Nor Hazwan, 29, stayed with his wife throughout the process, which he said was "indescribable".

"There were too many emotions at once, I was worried at her, worried about the baby, excited," said Mr Hazwan, who works as a dolphin trainer at RWS.

"I didn't expect to have the first baby of the year, I was just thinking I want him to be safe, and I was praying hard for him to survive the process," said Ms Syazwani.

"When I finally got to see him I was so emotional, when he had his first cry I was also crying," she said.

The couple, who met while studying landscape architecture at Singapore Polytechnic nearly a decade ago, have been married for just over a year.

They named their first child Hazim Syukri as Hazim means smart and hardworking and Syukri means blessing and gratitude towards the Almighty.

Ms Syazwani said that she is tired, but excited to go home with her newborn.

"I just want to sleep next to him," she said.