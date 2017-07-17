Debt collectors disrupt dinner at Jalan Besar restaurant

SINGAPORE - Customers having dinner at a Jalan Besar restaurant were disturbed by a commotion caused by at least five debt collectors on July 15.

The Straits Times understands that a relative of the debtor reported the incident to the police at 8.38pm.

In photos sent to citizen journalism site Stomp, a signboard which read "Please do not be alarmed. Legal Debt collection in progress" can be seen outside Quan Xiang Yuan Seafood Restaurant.

The police arrived at 252, Jalan Besar, shortly after, but no arrests were made. Lianhe Wanbao reported that the collectors left after police arbitrated between them and a middle-aged man.

The incident has since been classified as a case of intentional harassment. Police investigations are ongoing.