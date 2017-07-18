Cyber-security exercise involves all 11 critical information infrastructure sectors

SINGAPORE - For the first time, more than 200 participants from all designated Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) sectors in Singapore took part in a cyber-security exercise on Tuesday (July 18).

Exercise Cyber Star, led by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA), is a whole-of-government effort that tests Singapore's cyber incident management and emergency response plans.

All 11 designated CII sectors in Singapore were involved in the exercise. These include aviation, healthcare, land transport, maritime, media, security and emergency, and water, on top of the banking and finance, government, energy and infocomm sectors that took part in the inaugural exercise in 2016.

These agencies, which include both public agencies and private companies, were involved in scenario sessions, workshops and table-top discussions on how to react to a cyber attack on critical infrastructure.

Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean observed the exercise and interacted with exercise participants on Tuesday morning, along with Minister for Communications and Information and Minister-in-charge of Cybersecurity, Dr Yaacob Ibrahim, and Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information and Education, Dr Janil Puthucheary.

The exercise also tested the technical capabilities of the National Cyber Incident Response Teams through simulated incidents.

The exercise scenarios covered different types of cyber attacks targeting essential services, including Web defacement, widespread data exfiltration malware infections, ransomware hits, distributed denial of services (DDoS) attacks and cyber-physical attacks.

Participants had to develop and test their incident management plans in response to the simulated attacks.

CSA chief executive David Koh said: "These exercises are important in bringing all our critical sectors together to strengthen our incident response plans and enable better cross-sector coordination."