Vice-principal sex crimes trial: Alleged victim says that man would 'guilt-trip' him into sexual acts

SINGAPORE - He was 16 years old and in Secondary 1 in 2005 when he moved into the home of a primary school vice-principal, a district court heard on Tuesday (March 27).

The boy, now 29 years old, told the court the move marked the start of an escalation in the man's alleged sexual offences against him.

Testifying on the second day of a trial, the victim said that the vice-principal, who had agreed to be his guardian, regularly performed oral sex on him in the Woodlands flat. The older man also made the then boy do likewise to him.

The victim, who slept in the same bed as his guardian, also told the court that when he refused, the vice-principal, now 55, would "guilt trip" him by leaving the bedroom to sleep on a sofa outside.

The victim, who came from China in 1999, added that the man had also told him that he could end up like his mother who was repatriated from Singapore around 2002 for working here illegally.

The court heard that the victim finally moved out of the Woodlands flat after about nine years in 2013.

He testified on Tuesday that he reported the alleged offences to the police only in November 2015 due to his responsibilities to the vice-principal's family. He said he had treated the man's parents like his own grandparents.

The victim told District Judge Chay Yuen Fatt that he had been been taking care of the older man's sickly parents and his alleged abuser was also supporting the family financially.

Wiping away his tears, he added: "If I reported, the whole family dynamics would change because (the vice-principal's) job would be affected."

The vice-principal is on trial for three counts of committing an indecent act on a young person and six counts of having carnal intercourse against the order of nature with the victim when he was a teenager. He has been suspended from his duties.

The victim, who is now a Singaporean, and the vice-principal cannot be named because of a gag order.

The trial is continuing. .