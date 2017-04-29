Nine women arrested in vice raids

Nine women were arrested in an enforcement blitz on traditional Chinese medicine centres and unlicensed massage parlours over the past three days.

Central, Clementi and Tanglin police divisions raided a total of 15 establishments in Little India, Bukit Batok, Clementi, MacPherson, Sennett Estate and Upper Paya Lebar.

Three women, including the one seen above, were nabbed at a massage parlour at Upper Paya Lebar yesterday, while the other six were caught in Little India on Wednesday.

"The operations led by police conducted in the last few days are part of ongoing enforcement efforts to ensure massage parlours adhere to the rules and conditions of their licences," said Superintendent Audrey Ong, commanding officer of Toa Payoh Neighbourhood Police Centre.

