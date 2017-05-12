Moldovan jailed for bid to bribe police officers

A Moldovan woman was sentenced to four weeks' jail yesterday for attempting to bribe three police officers.

Belousova Natalia was arrested for suspected vice activity at Swissotel The Stamford last month, police said. The Eastern European woman tried to offer money and gifts to three officers for her release from police custody.

The officers are Assistant Superintendent of Police Chan Wai Hoong, Station Inspector Ng Bak Guan and Corporal Yau Kwai Yung.

This was despite being warned that it is an offence to bribe police officers in Singapore.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) was alerted on April 11 to the attempted bribery.

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to $100,000 and/or jailed up to five years.

"Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption. CPIB takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts," the CPIB said in a statement yesterday.

Chew Hui Min