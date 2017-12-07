Man who broke into law firm with lawyer M. Ravi sentenced to four weeks' jail

SINGAPORE - A man who broke into a law firm with non-practising lawyer M. Ravi was sentenced to four weeks' jail on Thursday (Dec 7).

Lai Yew Thiam, 56, who pleaded guilty to two counts of housebreaking, admitted that he had broken into the office of the Eugene Thuraisingam law firm in People's Park Centre in Upper Cross Street on June 23 and 27.

A third count of housebreaking was taken into consideration during sentencing.

Lai, who works with his brother-in-law in their family business, is now out on bail of $5,000.

He has to surrender himself at the State Courts on Jan 15 next year to begin his sentence.

For each count of housebreaking, he can be jailed for up to two years and fined.