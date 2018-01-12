Man jailed, caned after unprovoked attack on clubber he mistook for someone else

SINGAPORE - A drunken man who rained punches on a fellow club-goer after mistaking him for another person was jailed for more than two years yesterday.

A court heard that Chris Chong Min Chyen had been drinking heavily when he launched an unprovoked attack on Mr Kang Chee Wee at Club Gaga in Tanglin Shopping Centre in April 2015.

The 29-year-old victim was left with swelling, double vision and multiple fractures. He also needed two operations on a blowout fracture of his left eye

He was hospitalised for a month and ran up medical bills of more than $10,000.

Chong, 34, who is unemployed, had admitted causing grievous hurt to Mr Kang as well as drink driving, criminal intimidation and disorderly behaviour on Nov 1 last year.

Four other charges were taken into consideration in sentencing.

On Friday (Jan 12), he was sentenced to a total of 27 months' jail and three strokes of the cane as well as a $2,800 fine. He was also banned from driving for 12 months.

A district court heard that Mr Kang had arrived at Club Gaga at about 4.30am on April 8, 2015 to meet a friend.

Immediately after approaching her, Chong came and punched him in the neck.

Although a bouncer tried to restrain him Chong continued his attack until he was led out of the club.

Investigations showed he was was intoxicated and had mistaken Mr Kang for someone else who he thought he had seen earlier in the evening at Clarke Quay.

In May 2016, Chong was caught driving while over the limit at a carpark at Block 139 Tampines Street 11.

Five months later he hurled vulgarities at a 38-year-old facial therapist during a heated argument with a female companion outside Lin Spa at Block 139 Tampines Street 11.

When the woman verbally abused him, Chong punched her in the eye.

After she ran off, Chong went to her shop to look for her and threatened the owner by saying he would burn down the shop.

On Aug 18 last year, Chong was caught reeking of alcohol and shouting at two others outside a club in Sentosa Gateway.

Chong, represented by Mr S. S. Dhillon, had his sentence deferred to Feb 28 so that he can celebrate Chinese New Year.