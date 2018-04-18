Man charged with causing hurt to Jurong GRC MP Tan Wu Meng and criminal trespass

SINGAPORE - A 32-year-old man was charged on Wednesday (April 18) with voluntarily causing hurt to Jurong GRC MP Tan Wu Meng during a Meet-the-People session in Clementi.

Mohammad Ameen Mohamed Maideen is also accused of criminal trespass.

The court heard that on Monday, at around 10.10pm, Ameen entered a first floor unit at Block 334 Clementi Avenue 2.

Court documents state that he grabbed Dr Tan forcefully around the neck, slammed him backwards against the wall, and punched him multiple times on his body.

Ameen is now remanded at the Institute of Mental Health, and District Judge Adam Nakhoda said he will be back in court on May 10.

Dr Tan had given an account of the incident in a Facebook post on Tuesday. He wrote that a young man had rushed into the interview area during the MPS and started hitting him.

"I was with another resident, and suddenly found myself being hit and fell to the ground," he wrote, adding that the attacker was quickly restrained by residents and volunteers.

Dr Tan suffered bruises on his arm and abrasions on his neck as a result.

After a check-up at the National University Hospital, Dr Tan said he returned to the MPS to continue writing appeal letters for residents - including his attacker.

"Police are investigating. But whatever the outcome under the law, I hope he can get back on track and will try to help him do so," he said.

If convicted of voluntarily causing hurt, Ameen may be jailed up to two years, fined up to $5,000, or both. If convicted of criminal trespass, he can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $1,500 or both.