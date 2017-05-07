Man, 56, arrested at Kovan MRT station for allegedly molesting 3 women in 30 minutes

SINGAPORE - A 56-year-old man was arrested on Friday (May 5) night at Kovan MRT station after he allegedly molested three women on the train in the space of 30 minutes.

Police said they were alerted to a case of outrage of modesty at around 11.50pm.

The Straits Times understands that the suspect had claimed that he was drunk.

One of the victims, 27-year-old Ms Lee, told Shin Min Daily News that she had boarded the train at Clarke Quay station on the North-East Line at around 11.40pm.



One of the victims, Ms Lee, said the man reeked of alcohol. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



She claimed the suspect, who was sitting beside her and reeked of alcohol, was listening to music on his earphones and appeared to be sleeping.

"When the train was reaching Serangoon station, he suddenly reached out his hand to grab my left wrist and was staring at me," said Ms Lee.

"I shouted and brushed away his hand."

According to Ms Lee, two women in the same train carriage immediately stood up and said they would help to call the police. They also helped Ms Lee hold onto the suspect, who attempted to alight at Serangoon.

Two other male passengers also helped to detain the man, and they all got off at Kovan station.

The two women later told Ms Lee that the suspect had earlier touched their friend on the thigh after they boarded the train at HarbourFront station. They also claimed to have seen him harassing another female passenger.

Police investigations are ongoing.