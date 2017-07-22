Edmund Chen, PR consultant settle defamation suits

The defamation suits between local celebrity Edmund Chen and a public relations and marketing consultant were yesterday settled amicably, following mediation at the State Courts.

Mr Chen, 56, who is known as Tan Kai Yuan in court papers, had claimed damages from Ms Karen Ho Kai Lun, 30, after accusing her of sending WhatsApp messages he deemed were defamatory to at least 11 people between February and April this year.

Ms Ho had countered by suing Mr Chen, a director of event production company Asiatainment, for allegedly defaming her by repeatedly publishing comments on his Facebook page in April.

According to Mr Chen's claim, Asiatainment engaged Ms Ho last year to promote and sell My Little Red Dot, a book written and illustrated by him. But the company subsequently took issue with how Ms Ho allegedly represented herself to third parties when promoting and selling the book.

A beaming Mr Chen told reporters that he was happy that the case had been settled, and that they would move on. Ms Ho said: "Both of us are looking forward to more collaborations."

In a joint statement, they said they had "mutually and amicably resolved all disputes and misunderstandings" through mediation.

Mr Chen said he retracted all remarks made that might have put Ms Ho in a bad light, and she said she did likewise for him.

"We wish to put the past incidents behind us and we look forward to future professional collaborations," said the statement.

Mr Chen and Ms Ho were represented by Mr Samuel Seow and Mr Nicolas Tang respectively.

Elena Chong