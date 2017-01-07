Driving against traffic: Four identified

The Traffic Police have identified four of the five drivers who allegedly drove against the flow of traffic recently, police said yesterday. One driver has been arrested, while three are assisting with investigations.

A 30-year-old man believed to have driven against the flow of traffic along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards Tuas on Thursday was arrested for reckless or dangerous driving, police said.

The other three are:

• An 85-year-old man who allegedly drove against the flow of traffic along Bedok North Street 1 towards Bedok North Avenue 3 on Dec 28 last year.

• A 42-year-old male driver who allegedly took a wrong turn against the flow of traffic along Cavenagh Road towards Bukit Timah Road on Thursday.

The Traffic Police have advised members of the public with information about such incidents to file a report with the police. Dashboard camera videos can also be submitted as evidence to aid investigations.

• A 28-year-old man driving along the Central Expressway towards Seletar Expressway when he was believed to have lost control of his car, causing it to spin and hit the road divider, before stopping in the opposite direction of traffic, on Monday.

Police are investigating another case of a vehicle allegedly going against traffic along Gateway Drive towards Westgate Shopping Centre on Monday.

The statement from the police came a day after The Straits Times reported how at least five incidents of motorists going against the flow of traffic had come to light recently.

The offences were recorded on in-car cameras and posted online after a fatal incident involving a car going against the flow of traffic on the AYE last month.

A driver was killed and three others were injured in the Dec 19 crash.

Driver Lim Chai Heng’s charge was upgraded from dangerous driving causing the death of a motorist to culpable homicide.

“Driving against the flow of traffic is a dangerous act, and Traffic Police will take stern action against motorists who wilfully commit such an offence,” police said.