Construction company director fined $3,500 for PIC fraud, to pay $100k penalty

SINGAPORE - A director of a construction company was fined $3,500 and ordered to pay a penalty of about $100,000 for abusing the Productivity and Innovation Credit (PIC) scheme.
Selladorai Dharmalingam, the sole director of Al Bright Construction, was convicted of giving false information to illegally obtain a PIC cash payout and bonus for his company.
The 45-year-old had submitted a PIC cash payout appplication form on June 2013 for an electric overhead crane costing $84,102.
He received a cash payout of $50,461 and a PIC bonus of $15,000.
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
However, investigations by the Inland Revenue Authority of Singapore (IRAS) revealed that no such equipment had been purchased.
The court ordered Selladorai to pay a penalty of $100,922, twice the amount of PIC cash payout and PIC bonus that was wrongfully obtained.
IRAS said in a statement that it takes a serious view of any attempt to defraud the Government.
Offenders convicted of PIC fraud will have to pay a penalty of up to four times the amount of cash payout fraudulently obtained and a fine of up to $50,000. Offenders may also be jailed up to five years.
Those who provide information leading to a recovery of tax that would have otherwise been lost would be given a reward of 15 per cent of the tax recovered, up to $100,000.