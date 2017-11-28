9 people to be charged for causing hurt to police officers, using abusive language against them

SINGAPORE - Nine people will be charged in court for causing hurt to police officers and using abusive language against them in nine separate cases, the police said in a statement on Tuesday (Nov 28).

The seven men and two women, aged between 20 and 66, had committed the offences between January and October this year.

In the first case on Jan 28, a 35-year-old man was believed to be drunk and was creating a commotion.

When the police attended to the case, he hurled vulgarities at the officers and pushed and kicked them.

The next case, on May 11, involved a 33-year-old woman who was believed to have injured her family members during a dispute.

When the police arrived, the suspect shouted vulgarities at them and also tore up a police statement.

On June 24, a 20-year-old man pushed and punched a police officer on his face while the officer was conducting checks.

On July 20, a 43-year-old shouted vulgarities at the police while they were attending to a dispute over the payment of a taxi fare.

On Aug 6, a 41-year-old woman not only hurled vulgarities at the police, but also kicked them.

On Aug 22, a 66-year-old man shouted vulgarities at the police while they were attending to a dispute between neighbours.

On Aug 24, a 22-year-old man also yelled vulgarities at the police during a dispute case.

On Oct 1, a 42-year-old man spit saliva on police officers, and is believed to have used criminal force against them in doing so.

On Oct 25, a 42-year-old man was arrested for drunkenness in public. While he was being arrested, he hurled vulgarities at the police and kicked an officer's leg.

If found guilty of contravening Section 6(1)(a) of the Protection from Harassment Act, the suspects can be jailed for up to 12 months and/or fined up to $5,000.

If found guilty of voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant in the discharge of his duty, they can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or a combination of the three penalties.

Those convicted of using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty can be jailed for up to four years and/or fined.

Minister of Home Affairs K. Shanmugam had said in September that cases of abuse against Home Team officers were increasing.

Attacks on MHA officers had increased more than 65 per cent between 2014 and 2016. There were 484 cases in 2016, which amounted to more than one case of physical or verbal abuse each day.

The police said they take a serious view against people who obstruct police officers from carrying out their duties, or who cause them harm.

"While policing is a profession not without its risks and hazards, the police have zero tolerance towards such acts of violence towards police officers or public servants who are carrying out their duties and will not hesitate to take action against those who blatantly disregard the law and harm police officers," said the police in their statement.