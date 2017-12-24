50-year-old man arrested over slashing incident at Hougang coffee shop

SINGAPORE - Infuriated that he was asked to get a cup of ice on his own, a 50-year-old customer took a knife and lashed out at the manager of an Hougang coffee shop in the wee hours of Sunday (Dec 24).

A police spokesman said that the man has been arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with dangerous weapons or means, and investigations are ongoing.

The incident occurred at around 1.50am at the coffee shop at Block 681, Hougang Avenue 8.

The Straits Times understands that the man had approached the 42-year-old coffee shop manager for a cup of ice.

When she told him that it was self-service, he was furious and took a steak knife from his table, before attempting to attack her.

Two regular customers stepped in soon after to break up the altercation and snatch the knife away.

It is believed that the man was drunk at the time.



The coffee shop at Block 681, Hougang Avenue 8 where the attack took place. PHOTO: SHIN MIN DAILY NEWS



The woman suffered a superficial cut on her left shoulder.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it dispatched an ambulance, but the woman declined to be taken to the hospital.

A 46-year-old businessman, who wanted to be known only as Mr Huang, told Chinese newspaper Shin Min Daily News that he saw around three police officers at the scene and the atmosphere at the coffee shop was tense.