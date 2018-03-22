19 people arrested over vice-related and other offences in week-long police operation

SINGAPORE - Ten men and nine women were arrested for various offences during a week-long joint enforcement operation last week, said police in a statement on Thursday (March 22).

Checks were conducted by officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division and Central Narcotics Bureau at Yishun, Ang Mo Kio, Serangoon, Upper Serangoon and Sengkang estates, during the operation from March 12 to 18.

Seven women were arrested for offences under the Women's Charter, for advertising sexual services online. They operated from residential units, and a total of $1,700 cash and seven mobile phones were seized.

Meanwhile, eight men and a woman were arrested for drug-related offences, while the remaining three people were arrested for operating an unlicensed money lending business, illegal bookmaking and for being in possession of contraband cigarettes respectively.

A massage parlour was also found to have breached licensing conditions, while another parlour was found operating without a valid licence, added the police statement.

Investigations are ongoing.