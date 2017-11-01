Civil engineer wins $1m in bank draw

When Mr Luo Xiang Yue was invited to CIMB Bank's Raffles Place branch, the last thing on his mind was that he had won $1 million.

He was told to show up at 7pm yesterday for a bank anniversary event. He entered the outlet to find himself surrounded by ushers, a big dollar sign mascot and a treasure chest. Opening the treasure chest, he read out the words on a golden ticket informing him that he had just won $1 million.

The Singaporean maintained a puzzled look as confetti rained down on him. "I suspected absolutely nothing," the 40-year-old civil engineer told The Straits Times. "I'm still not over the shock. Is this real?"

CIMB Singapore chief executive Mak Lye Mun presented Mr Luo and his wife, Ms Zhong Hua Qiang, a 39-year-old banker, with a giant cheque on stage.

The Malaysian bank, which opened here in 2009, had announced its first Million Dollar Draw for Singapore in June 2012. It garnered the targeted 88,888 personal accounts at the start of September, when it picked a winner from a special online system draw formulated for the contest.

Eligibility criteria included having a CIMB StarSaver or Junior account, and having $20,000 or more in the account. Each $20,000 out of the total deposit would amount to one chance.

This is the first such marketing event of its kind in the banking sector here, although Changi Airpot holds an annual "Be a Changi Millionaire" lucky draw.

When asked what he would do with the money, Mr Luo said: "I don't want to rush to plan it out. Maybe I'll consider investments. But I'll let my wife decide."

CIMB will be holding another draw starting today, where one lucky couple get to choose their dream travel destination.