ChildAid performers all ready for a night of music and fun

Singers Natanya Tan (left) and Verlene Chew, both 12, are flanked by the Dance Inspiration team as they perform the Taiwan segment of ChildAid at one of the final full-dress rehearsals yesterday for the charity concert. Titled An Amazing, Awesome Asian Adventure, it features talents under the age of 19.

It is the first time since 2005, when ChildAid was first started, that the concert has a narrative linking the different acts. The musical this year features songs and cultures of Asia, as the lead characters look for their "stolen dreams", and includes a cast of more than 190 young performers, aged five to 18.

All tickets for both shows today and tomorrow at the Resorts World Sentosa are sold out. Singapore singer-songwriter Dick Lee is the creative director of the 13th edition of the annual charity concert organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times.

The event will raise money for disadvantaged children as part of The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund and The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.