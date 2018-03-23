British Airways crew member arrested for raping air stewardess in Singapore: Reports

SINGAPORE - British Airways is cooperating with police investigations into a case of alleged rape involving its cabin crew.

British reports had said that a crew member had allegedly raped an air stewardess while on a stopover in Singapore this week. The incident purportedly occurred during "an off-duty drinks party", the Daily Mail reported.

Reports said the crew member was arrested in Singapore.

A spokesman for the airline told The Straits Times on Friday (March 23) that it was assisting the police.

"We are cooperating with the police investigation and are offering our full support to our cabin crew," said the spokesman.

"As it is a live investigation, we won't be commenting further."

ST has contacted the police for more information.