Better together

If you want to go quickly, go alone; if you want to go far, go together - this saying rang even more true as Singapore celebrated its 52nd birthday with the National Day Parade last night.

While rapid growth and development marked the country's early years, a period of slower growth and uncertainty could prevail in the near future. Solidarity and unity will be needed even more, and may come under test in challenging times.

As we celebrate good times like at the NDP, we will hopefully also nurture a shared understanding that we have become better by being together. And that togetherness is how we can also better overcome the odds.

Kor Kian Beng

